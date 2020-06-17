All apartments in Northwest Harbor
17 Timber Ln
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

17 Timber Ln

17 Timber Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

17 Timber Lane, Northwest Harbor, NY 11937
Northwest Harbor

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious house in NW woods of East Hampton features 3 bedrooms/ 3 bathrooms. 1.3 acres lot has a lot to offer. Beautiful gardens flowers all summer long. Dense plantings create very secluded area around the heated pool and back deck. Quick trip to bay beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Timber Ln have any available units?
17 Timber Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northwest Harbor, NY.
Is 17 Timber Ln currently offering any rent specials?
17 Timber Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Timber Ln pet-friendly?
No, 17 Timber Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northwest Harbor.
Does 17 Timber Ln offer parking?
No, 17 Timber Ln does not offer parking.
Does 17 Timber Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Timber Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Timber Ln have a pool?
Yes, 17 Timber Ln has a pool.
Does 17 Timber Ln have accessible units?
No, 17 Timber Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Timber Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Timber Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Timber Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Timber Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
