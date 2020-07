Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities furnished air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet extra storage range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly basketball court online portal

Welcome to Warren Wood Apartment Homes! We are located within minutes of Cayuga Lake in Northeast Ithaca, New York. If convenience and location are important factors in your lifestyle then you will enjoy being within walking distance to a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. We are close to the surrounding cities of Binghamton, Rochester, and also Cortland, New York. Located in close distance to Cornell University and Ithaca College in the heart of Ithaca, New York, Warren Wood Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home.