Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Enjoy Summer 2020 right now in this cute and cozy 4 Bed, 2 Bath Cape right across the street from North Sea Harbor and within close proximity to Towd's Beach! Rental is available June 22nd-September 25th for $45,000. Great location, so close to all! 2 Bedrooms upstairs and 2 Bedrooms downstairs. Peaceful, landscaped backyard to enjoy your Summertime evenings while grilling and chilling! Many points of interest and Nature Trails nearby. Maximum 4 individuals, no pets please.