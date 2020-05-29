2000 Royal Court

Amenities
North Hills. Fabulous Penthouse residence previously a model unit. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath corner residence, South East exposure. Features windows all around. Private balcony off the living and dinning room. Master bedroom ensuite bath, Chef's kitchen with Sub-Zero & Wolf appliances, gas fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, The Ritz Carlton Residences private gated community. Features a 25,000 square foot Clubhouse, Theater, game and billiard room with golf simulator ,Fitness Center, Indoor/Outdoor Pool, banquet rooms, conference room, resident lounge and bar. The Ritz-Carlton Residence amenities include 24-hour Concierge, doorman and valet parking, generator, Cadillac Escalade car service to Long Island Railroad. Close to high end shopping and restaurants.