Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

2000 Royal Court

2000 Royal Ct · (516) 621-3555
Location

2000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY 11040
North New Hyde Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2308 · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1940 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
media room
new construction
valet service
North Hills. Fabulous Penthouse residence previously a model unit. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath corner residence, South East exposure. Features windows all around. Private balcony off the living and dinning room. Master bedroom ensuite bath, Chef's kitchen with Sub-Zero & Wolf appliances, gas fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, The Ritz Carlton Residences private gated community. Features a 25,000 square foot Clubhouse, Theater, game and billiard room with golf simulator ,Fitness Center, Indoor/Outdoor Pool, banquet rooms, conference room, resident lounge and bar. The Ritz-Carlton Residence amenities include 24-hour Concierge, doorman and valet parking, generator, Cadillac Escalade car service to Long Island Railroad. Close to high end shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Royal Court have any available units?
2000 Royal Court has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2000 Royal Court have?
Some of 2000 Royal Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Royal Court currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Royal Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Royal Court pet-friendly?
No, 2000 Royal Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North New Hyde Park.
Does 2000 Royal Court offer parking?
Yes, 2000 Royal Court does offer parking.
Does 2000 Royal Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 Royal Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Royal Court have a pool?
Yes, 2000 Royal Court has a pool.
Does 2000 Royal Court have accessible units?
No, 2000 Royal Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Royal Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 Royal Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 Royal Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 Royal Court does not have units with air conditioning.
