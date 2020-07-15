/
2 bedroom apartments
203 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Hills, NY
North Hills
218 Gosling Hill Drive
218 Gosling Hill Road, North Hills, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
3481 sqft
Most sought after gated Condo community. Estates I, 2 Bd.Rm 3 Bath ranch. Full finished walk out lower level. New insulation & LED high hats in the high ceilings. Sky light in owners bath. Deck in back and huge private gated court yard in front.
Results within 1 mile of North Hills
Albertson
143 Searingtown Road
143 Searingtown Road South, Albertson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
Manhasset
21 Bayview Court
21 Bayview Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2 Bedroom Townhouse Convenient to all
Manhasset
34 Bayview Court
34 Bayview Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
2 Bedroom, Full Bath Rental in the heart of Manhasset. Open Kitchen/Dining, Hardwood Floors, Basement, Laundry, Screened Porch, Patio, Close to Town, LIRR and Manhasset High School.
Manhasset
84 Marjorie Court
84 Marjorie Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1596 sqft
Completely Renovated Mint 2 Bedroom 2.
Manhasset
26 Locust Place
26 Locust Place, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
Lovely 1st floor apartment. New kitchen, new bath, fireplace, finished basement. Deck in the rear. Parking spot in the garage and 1 in driveway.
Manhasset
148 Hillside Avenue
148 Hillside Avenue, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
walk to town, school, and train, offstreet parking for 2 cars Subject to tenant financial & background check applicant responsible fro fees
North New Hyde Park
2000 Royal Court
2000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
1940 sqft
North Hills. Fabulous Penthouse residence previously a model unit. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath corner residence, South East exposure. Features windows all around. Private balcony off the living and dinning room.
Roslyn Heights
200 Elm St
200 Elm Street, Roslyn Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Completely Updated, All New, Kitchen, Bath, Windows, Hardwood Floors. Use Of Private Backyard And Basement And Laundry. One Car Garage And Driveway..Close to Transportation and All.
Results within 5 miles of North Hills
Verified
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,805
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,042
1191 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
Mineola
85 Mineola Blvd
85 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Fantastic brand new apartment! All new appliances, New Bathroom, new ductless air conditioners in every room,new floors, New Electric, new plumbing, New windows, walk in closet. small dog/cat allowed. Cable allowed. Immediate occupancy.
Queens Village
214-08 104th Ave
214-08 104th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Renovated two bedrooms apt. *All Information Deemed Reliable Must Be Re-Verified By Tenant(s)**
Queens Village
219-20 104th Ave
219-20 104th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
This Beautiful Apartment Features 2 Large Bedrooms, Living/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen And A Full Bathroom. In Excellent Condition With Plenty Of Street Parking. Close To Shopping, Schools, Public Transportation and Places Of Worship.
Mineola
255 Mineola Blvd
255 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Very nice apartment, near bus, RR, park, schools and library
Bellerose Floral Park
83-17 241 Street
83-17 241st Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
Duplex 2-Bedroom Apartment For Rent in the Heart of Bellerose! The Unit Features Bright Living Room, Spacious 2 Bedrooms, Renovated Kitchen, Windowed Bathroom, Brand New Hardwood Floors Throughout the unit And Ample Closet Space.
Sea Cliff
76 Summit Avenue
76 Summit Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
2 bedroom/ 1 bath apartment with winter water views overlooking the park. Large living room and eat in kitchen located in the quaint village of Sea Cliff. Freshly painted, new carpet in living room, new vinyl flooring in hall and kitchen. NO PETS.
Bellerose Floral Park
85-54 Little Neck Parkway
85-54 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Updated 2 Family House in the heart of floral park. Upper unit has 2 Bedrooms, plus bedroom/den access to yard , wood floors, Eat in kitchen. Lots of Natural light
Glen Oaks
254-03 73 Road
254-03 73rd Road, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2 Bedroom Apartment For Rent. 1st Floor, Dishwasher. Updated Kitchen, New Living Room Floor. Close To Public Transportation and Schools. Heat, Water, and Cooking Gas Included.Board approval required.
Glen Oaks
255-30 75th Ave
255-30 75th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Glen Oaks
254-23 73rd Rd
254-23 73rd Road, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
