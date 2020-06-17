Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
942 Belmore Avenue
942 Bellmore Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
942 Bellmore Avenue, North Great River, NY 11752
Central Islip
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
spacious and clean 2 bedroom, full bath, den area, Central air. parking and use of yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 942 Belmore Avenue have any available units?
942 Belmore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Great River, NY
.
What amenities does 942 Belmore Avenue have?
Some of 942 Belmore Avenue's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 942 Belmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
942 Belmore Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 Belmore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 942 Belmore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Great River
.
Does 942 Belmore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 942 Belmore Avenue does offer parking.
Does 942 Belmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 942 Belmore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 Belmore Avenue have a pool?
No, 942 Belmore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 942 Belmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 942 Belmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 942 Belmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 942 Belmore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 942 Belmore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 942 Belmore Avenue has units with air conditioning.
