Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Willowbrook Terrace

104 Connor Ct · (952) 314-1436
Location

104 Connor Ct, Niskayuna, NY 12309

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 903 · Avail. now

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 923 sqft

Unit 607 · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 923 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 923 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Willowbrook Terrace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
courtyard
parking
garage
guest parking
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
At Willowbrook Terrace Apartments, we offer an intimate enclave of stylish apartment homes surrounded by beautiful landscaping, where the attention to detail is everywhere you look. Situated in an ideal setting, each apartment features a large, open living space with a fully equipped kitchen, tile floors, a private balcony or patio, and much more. Our pet-friendly community also offers residents many amenities such as garage parking and large courtyards to enjoy. Our location near the town of Niskayuna offers one of the highest-rated school districts in the region as well as a variety of parks, dining, shopping, and entertainment venues. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Willowbrook Terrace Apartments. We provide simple to use online resources that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine easier. Section 8 Housing is available here. Call us to schedule a tour today an

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Up to 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Willowbrook Terrace have any available units?
Willowbrook Terrace has 3 units available starting at $1,205 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Willowbrook Terrace have?
Some of Willowbrook Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Willowbrook Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Willowbrook Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Willowbrook Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Willowbrook Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Willowbrook Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Willowbrook Terrace offers parking.
Does Willowbrook Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Willowbrook Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Willowbrook Terrace have a pool?
No, Willowbrook Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Willowbrook Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, Willowbrook Terrace has accessible units.
Does Willowbrook Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Willowbrook Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does Willowbrook Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Willowbrook Terrace has units with air conditioning.
