Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 accessible courtyard parking garage guest parking cc payments e-payments online portal

At Willowbrook Terrace Apartments, we offer an intimate enclave of stylish apartment homes surrounded by beautiful landscaping, where the attention to detail is everywhere you look. Situated in an ideal setting, each apartment features a large, open living space with a fully equipped kitchen, tile floors, a private balcony or patio, and much more. Our pet-friendly community also offers residents many amenities such as garage parking and large courtyards to enjoy. Our location near the town of Niskayuna offers one of the highest-rated school districts in the region as well as a variety of parks, dining, shopping, and entertainment venues. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Willowbrook Terrace Apartments. We provide simple to use online resources that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine easier. Section 8 Housing is available here. Call us to schedule a tour today an