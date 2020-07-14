All apartments in Niskayuna
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:36 PM

Tall Oaks Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
2475 Brookshire Drive · (518) 412-3415
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2475 Brookshire Drive, Niskayuna, NY 12309

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 137 · Avail. now

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 93 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 134 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 157 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 121 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tall Oaks Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
The Tall Oaks Apartment Community offers maintenance-free living in one and two-bedroom apartments situated on thirteen acres of manicured grounds and located in the Niskayuna School District. The interior offers spacious rooms with ample closet space and most first floor apartments having patios off the living room or bedrooms. The 11 two-story garden style brick buildings create a quiet, residential setting while still being convenient to major highways, shopping, schools, and churches. Located directly off Troy-Schenectady Road and close to downtown Schenectady, Colonie, Latham with an easy commute to Albany, Troy, and Rensselaer. We are still here to help! We are making every effort to be compliant with social distancing recommendations but we can still assist with your needs. For those interested in renting, please call us! We can still discuss availability and email you visual tours of our property to give you a full picture of what we can offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $300 redecorating fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 20lbs, under 1 year old
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tall Oaks Apartments have any available units?
Tall Oaks Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Tall Oaks Apartments have?
Some of Tall Oaks Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tall Oaks Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Tall Oaks Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tall Oaks Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Tall Oaks Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Tall Oaks Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Tall Oaks Apartments offers parking.
Does Tall Oaks Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tall Oaks Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tall Oaks Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Tall Oaks Apartments has a pool.
Does Tall Oaks Apartments have accessible units?
No, Tall Oaks Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Tall Oaks Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tall Oaks Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Tall Oaks Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Tall Oaks Apartments has units with air conditioning.
