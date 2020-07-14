Tall Oaks Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

The Tall Oaks Apartment Community offers maintenance-free living in one and two-bedroom apartments situated on thirteen acres of manicured grounds and located in the Niskayuna School District. The interior offers spacious rooms with ample closet space and most first floor apartments having patios off the living room or bedrooms. The 11 two-story garden style brick buildings create a quiet, residential setting while still being convenient to major highways, shopping, schools, and churches. Located directly off Troy-Schenectady Road and close to downtown Schenectady, Colonie, Latham with an easy commute to Albany, Troy, and Rensselaer. We are still here to help! We are making every effort to be compliant with social distancing recommendations but we can still assist with your needs. For those interested in renting, please call us! We can still discuss availability and email you visual tours of our property to give you a full picture of what we can offer.