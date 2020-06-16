All apartments in Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls, NY
724 8th Street - 3
Last updated June 16 2020

724 8th Street - 3

724 8th Street · (716) 215-2627
Location

724 8th Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14301
East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This wonderfully updated one bedroom apartment features a spacious living area with beautiful wood flooring throughout, You'll love the remodeled bathroom and eat-in kitchen including brand new appliances. Conveniently located near Memorial Medical Center, Niagara Falls Casino, Niagara Falls Culinary Institute and Niagara Falls State Park. Easy access to the Interstate 190, Robert Moses Parkway and Niagara Falls International Rainbow Bridge.

-$525/Month, $625/Security Deposit
-$100 Monthly Utility Fee Includes Electric, Gas, Water and Trash Removal
-One Off Street Parking Space Per Unit
-Cats are welcome with a one time nonrefundable pet deposit
-Credit/Background Check and Income Verification are required for this property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 8th Street - 3 have any available units?
724 8th Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Niagara Falls, NY.
What amenities does 724 8th Street - 3 have?
Some of 724 8th Street - 3's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 8th Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
724 8th Street - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 8th Street - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 724 8th Street - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 724 8th Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 724 8th Street - 3 does offer parking.
Does 724 8th Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 8th Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 8th Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 724 8th Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 724 8th Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 724 8th Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 724 8th Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 724 8th Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 724 8th Street - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 724 8th Street - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
