724 8th Street - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This wonderfully updated one bedroom apartment features a spacious living area with beautiful wood flooring throughout, You'll love the remodeled bathroom and eat-in kitchen including brand new appliances. Conveniently located near Memorial Medical Center, Niagara Falls Casino, Niagara Falls Culinary Institute and Niagara Falls State Park. Easy access to the Interstate 190, Robert Moses Parkway and Niagara Falls International Rainbow Bridge.



-$525/Month, $625/Security Deposit

-$100 Monthly Utility Fee Includes Electric, Gas, Water and Trash Removal

-One Off Street Parking Space Per Unit

-Cats are welcome with a one time nonrefundable pet deposit

-Credit/Background Check and Income Verification are required for this property