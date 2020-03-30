719 8th St. Upstairs

Amenities

This is upstairs 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom unit in a duplex on 8th St. and Pine Ave. in Niagara Falls, NY that sleeps 6 people. The property is available from NOW until June 1st for $575/month, $40 one time cleaning fee, plus $1,000 fully refundable security deposit, $1,615 moves you in. You will also need to pay for utilities, which we can subtract from your security deposit upon your departure.



We normally charge $100/night during this time of year, but due to coronavirus and lack of travelers, we are looking to rent it from NOW until June 1st for only $575/month+utilities+$40 cleaning fee. You would need to move out on June 1st, and we will resume renting it as vacation rental.



The house has absolutely everything you need, so towels, dishes, bedding, etc.



