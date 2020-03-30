All apartments in Niagara Falls
719 8th St. Upstairs

719 8th Street · (323) 301-3765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

719 8th Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14301
East Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Upstairs · Avail. now

$575

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

microwave
furnished
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Now-June 1st Furnished Rental in Niagara Falls, NY - Property Id: 253040

Hi folks,

This is upstairs 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom unit in a duplex on 8th St. and Pine Ave. in Niagara Falls, NY that sleeps 6 people. The property is available from NOW until June 1st for $575/month, $40 one time cleaning fee, plus $1,000 fully refundable security deposit, $1,615 moves you in. You will also need to pay for utilities, which we can subtract from your security deposit upon your departure.

We normally charge $100/night during this time of year, but due to coronavirus and lack of travelers, we are looking to rent it from NOW until June 1st for only $575/month+utilities+$40 cleaning fee. You would need to move out on June 1st, and we will resume renting it as vacation rental.

The house has absolutely everything you need, so towels, dishes, bedding, etc.

No smoking and no pets please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253040
Property Id 253040

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5675103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

