626 20th Street -, #4 - Upper Rear

Move In Special!!!! The first 2 MONTHS will only be $500.00, and the REMAINING MONTHS (and Security Deposit) are $675.00. Welcome to 626 20th Street!



If convenience is what you are looking for, this lower apartment off 20th St., near Pine Ave. bus routes, shopping, pharmacies, post office, and restaurants like Goodfella's Pizzeria, Marketside Restaurant, and Chinatown Kitchen has just the location you need! Features include:



* Off Street Parking

* Private porch

* Freshly painted

* New flooring throughout

* Updated Kitchen with new counter top

* Appliances will be included!



* Clean basement with washer/dryer hookups



Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate. Equal opportunity housing. Application/Screening/Proof of income required. Application fees are non-refundable, but are transferable within a 30 day period. Rent includes water and garbage! Tenant(s) to pay any other utilities, including gas and electricity, and are responsible for snow removal. Cats negotiable with additional fees/restrictions. Sorry, no dogs please. Off-street parking included. Renter's insurance is mandatory.



For a video of the property and more details, please text or call (716) 512-0750. Until we in Western New York enter into phase 2 of reopening, in person viewings are suspended.