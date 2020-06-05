All apartments in Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls, NY
626 20th Street -, #4 - Upper Rear
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:37 AM

626 20th Street -, #4 - Upper Rear

626 20th Street · (716) 638-2176
Location

626 20th Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14301
Little Italy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
Move In Special!!!! The first 2 MONTHS will only be $500.00, and the REMAINING MONTHS (and Security Deposit) are $675.00. Welcome to 626 20th Street!

If convenience is what you are looking for, this lower apartment off 20th St., near Pine Ave. bus routes, shopping, pharmacies, post office, and restaurants like Goodfella's Pizzeria, Marketside Restaurant, and Chinatown Kitchen has just the location you need! Features include:

* Off Street Parking
* Private porch
* Freshly painted
* New flooring throughout
* Updated Kitchen with new counter top
* Appliances will be included!

* Clean basement with washer/dryer hookups

Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate. Equal opportunity housing. Application/Screening/Proof of income required. Application fees are non-refundable, but are transferable within a 30 day period. Rent includes water and garbage! Tenant(s) to pay any other utilities, including gas and electricity, and are responsible for snow removal. Cats negotiable with additional fees/restrictions. Sorry, no dogs please. Off-street parking included. Renter's insurance is mandatory.

For a video of the property and more details, please text or call (716) 512-0750. Until we in Western New York enter into phase 2 of reopening, in person viewings are suspended.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 20th Street -, #4 - Upper Rear have any available units?
626 20th Street -, #4 - Upper Rear doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Niagara Falls, NY.
What amenities does 626 20th Street -, #4 - Upper Rear have?
Some of 626 20th Street -, #4 - Upper Rear's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 20th Street -, #4 - Upper Rear currently offering any rent specials?
626 20th Street -, #4 - Upper Rear isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 20th Street -, #4 - Upper Rear pet-friendly?
Yes, 626 20th Street -, #4 - Upper Rear is pet friendly.
Does 626 20th Street -, #4 - Upper Rear offer parking?
Yes, 626 20th Street -, #4 - Upper Rear does offer parking.
Does 626 20th Street -, #4 - Upper Rear have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 20th Street -, #4 - Upper Rear does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 20th Street -, #4 - Upper Rear have a pool?
No, 626 20th Street -, #4 - Upper Rear does not have a pool.
Does 626 20th Street -, #4 - Upper Rear have accessible units?
No, 626 20th Street -, #4 - Upper Rear does not have accessible units.
Does 626 20th Street -, #4 - Upper Rear have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 20th Street -, #4 - Upper Rear does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 626 20th Street -, #4 - Upper Rear have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 20th Street -, #4 - Upper Rear does not have units with air conditioning.
