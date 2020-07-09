530 17th Street - 1

Amenities
Don't miss out on this enormous and beautiful 3 bedroom lower, just minutes from several types of cuisine, stores, a natural world wonder, and more! With a large shared basement and sun room, you'll enjoy...
*large front porch
*large living room
*appliances included
*large (if not walk in) closets in each bedroom
*garage exclusively for this unit
*double sink in bathroom
*detachable shower head
*bathtub with jets
*shared workbench with vice in basement
*coin operated laundry
*shared sunroom
*water and landscaping included
Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate, Equal Opportunity Housing. Application/Screening/Proof of Income required, and is non-refundable but is transferable for 30 days!
Please call or text (716) 512-0750 for more details. We look forward to connecting with you soon