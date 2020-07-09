All apartments in Niagara Falls
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:47 PM

530 17th Street - 1

530 17th Street · (716) 638-2176
Location

530 17th Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14301
South End

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this enormous and beautiful 3 bedroom lower, just minutes from several types of cuisine, stores, a natural world wonder, and more! With a large shared basement and sun room, you'll enjoy...

*large front porch
*large living room
*appliances included
*large (if not walk in) closets in each bedroom
*garage exclusively for this unit
*double sink in bathroom
*detachable shower head
*bathtub with jets
*shared workbench with vice in basement
*coin operated laundry
*shared sunroom
*water and landscaping included

Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate, Equal Opportunity Housing. Application/Screening/Proof of Income required, and is non-refundable but is transferable for 30 days!

Please call or text (716) 512-0750 for more details. We look forward to connecting with you soon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 17th Street - 1 have any available units?
530 17th Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Niagara Falls, NY.
Is 530 17th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
530 17th Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 17th Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 530 17th Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Niagara Falls.
Does 530 17th Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 530 17th Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 530 17th Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 17th Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 17th Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 530 17th Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 530 17th Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 530 17th Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 530 17th Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 17th Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 530 17th Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 17th Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
