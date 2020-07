Amenities

patio / balcony some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

2 bedroom house - Property Id: 303104



Do not fill out application online!

Applications are free & located on the front porch of the office. Please add which property you are interested in and we will call you to set up a viewing! Thanks!

Please Contact Global Choice Management

717 Pine Ave Niagara Falls NY 14301

716-205-8786

Fax 716-408-0049

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303104

Property Id 303104



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5869087)