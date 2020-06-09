2253 Niagara Street - 3

Amenities

Welcome to 2253 Niagara Street!Conveniently located near to churches, restaurants, bars, community centers, bus routes, and more! Each unit features:



*Large living area

*Eat-in kitchen

*2 spacious bedrooms

*Lots of closet space

*Stove and refrigerator to be provided

*Natural woodwork

*Off-street parking

*GAS included



Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate! Equal opportunity housing. Application/Screening/Proof of Income required. Rent includes water, garbage, and gas. Tenant(s) to pay all other utilities, including electricity. Pets negotiable with additional fees/restrictions.



With new restrictions in place to protect the public during this public health crisis, please call or text (716) 512-0750 for more details.