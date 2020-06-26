2253 Niagara Street - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Don't miss out on this great 2 bedroom apartment, just minutes from Dairy Queen, pizza places, stores, and everything else you need! With the HEAT INCLUDED, this unit also features:



-appliances included

-ample cabinets space and shelving

-ample storage and various styles of closet within unit

-off street parking

-private entrance

-washer/dryer hookups (for electric dryer)



Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate! Equal opportunity housing. Application/Screening/Proof of Income required. Rent includes water, garbage, and gas. Tenant(s) to pay all other utilities, including electricity. Pets negotiable with additional fees/restrictions.



With new restrictions in place to protect the public during this public health crisis, please call or text (716) 512-0750 for more details.