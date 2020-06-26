All apartments in Niagara Falls
Find more places like 2253 Niagara Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Niagara Falls, NY
/
2253 Niagara Street - 2
Last updated June 26 2020 at 3:11 AM

2253 Niagara Street - 2

2253 Niagara Street · (716) 638-2176
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2253 Niagara Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14303
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Don't miss out on this great 2 bedroom apartment, just minutes from Dairy Queen, pizza places, stores, and everything else you need! With the HEAT INCLUDED, this unit also features:

-appliances included
-ample cabinets space and shelving
-ample storage and various styles of closet within unit
-off street parking
-private entrance
-washer/dryer hookups (for electric dryer)

Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate! Equal opportunity housing. Application/Screening/Proof of Income required. Rent includes water, garbage, and gas. Tenant(s) to pay all other utilities, including electricity. Pets negotiable with additional fees/restrictions.

With new restrictions in place to protect the public during this public health crisis, please call or text (716) 512-0750 for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2253 Niagara Street - 2 have any available units?
2253 Niagara Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Niagara Falls, NY.
What amenities does 2253 Niagara Street - 2 have?
Some of 2253 Niagara Street - 2's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2253 Niagara Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2253 Niagara Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2253 Niagara Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2253 Niagara Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2253 Niagara Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2253 Niagara Street - 2 offers parking.
Does 2253 Niagara Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2253 Niagara Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2253 Niagara Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 2253 Niagara Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2253 Niagara Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2253 Niagara Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2253 Niagara Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2253 Niagara Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2253 Niagara Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2253 Niagara Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2253 Niagara Street - 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Niagara Falls 2 BedroomsNiagara Falls 3 Bedrooms
Niagara Falls Apartments with Balconies
Niagara Falls Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Buffalo, NYHamburg, NY
Orchard Park, NYEggertsville, NY
Williamsville, NYCheektowaga, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Erie Community CollegeCanisius College
D'Youville College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity