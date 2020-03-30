2249 Weston Ave.

Amenities

Available 05/01/20 Furnished Rental in Niagara Falls, NY May 1-June 1 - Property Id: 251558



Hi folks,



This property is available for 1 month ONLY from May 1st to June 1st for $750/month, $60 one time cleaning fee, plus $1,000 fully refundable security deposit, $1,810 moves you in. You will also need to pay for utilities, which we can subtract from your security deposit upon your departure.



It's a 3 bedroom/1 bathroom vacation rental in nice part of Niagara Falls, NY on Weston Ave. (cross street is 22nd St.) We normally charge $100/night during this time of year, but due to coronavirus and lack of travelers, we are looking to rent it from May 1st until June 1st.



The house has absolutely everything you need, so towels, dishes, bedding, etc.



No smoking and no pets please.

