Niagara Falls, NY
2249 Weston Ave.
Last updated March 30 2020 at 10:58 PM

2249 Weston Ave.

2249 Weston Avenue · (323) 301-3765
Location

2249 Weston Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY 14305
Little Italy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $750 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Available 05/01/20 Furnished Rental in Niagara Falls, NY May 1-June 1 - Property Id: 251558

Hi folks,

This property is available for 1 month ONLY from May 1st to June 1st for $750/month, $60 one time cleaning fee, plus $1,000 fully refundable security deposit, $1,810 moves you in. You will also need to pay for utilities, which we can subtract from your security deposit upon your departure.

It's a 3 bedroom/1 bathroom vacation rental in nice part of Niagara Falls, NY on Weston Ave. (cross street is 22nd St.) We normally charge $100/night during this time of year, but due to coronavirus and lack of travelers, we are looking to rent it from May 1st until June 1st.

The house has absolutely everything you need, so towels, dishes, bedding, etc.

No smoking and no pets please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251558
Property Id 251558

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5675871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2249 Weston Ave. have any available units?
2249 Weston Ave. has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2249 Weston Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2249 Weston Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2249 Weston Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2249 Weston Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Niagara Falls.
Does 2249 Weston Ave. offer parking?
No, 2249 Weston Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2249 Weston Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2249 Weston Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2249 Weston Ave. have a pool?
No, 2249 Weston Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2249 Weston Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2249 Weston Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2249 Weston Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2249 Weston Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2249 Weston Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2249 Weston Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
