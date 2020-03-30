2210 Pierce Ave.

Amenities

microwave furnished range oven refrigerator

Furnished Rental in Niagara Falls, NY Now-June 1st - Property Id: 253036



Hi folks,



This property is available from NOW until June 1st for $750/month, $60 one time cleaning fee, plus $1,000 fully refundable security deposit, $1,810 moves you in. You will also need to pay for utilities, which we can subtract from your security deposit upon your departure.



It's a 3 bedroom/1 bathroom vacation rental in nice part of Niagara Falls, NY on Pierce Ave. (cross street is 22nd St.) We normally charge $100/night during this time of year, but due to coronavirus and lack of travelers, we are looking to rent it from NOW until June 1st.



The house has absolutely everything you need, so towels, dishes, bedding, etc.



No smoking and no pets please.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253036

No Pets Allowed



