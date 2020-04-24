1909 Cudaback Avenue - 2 - 4

Amenities

Don't miss out on this great 1 bedroom upper apartment, just minutes from restaurants, stores, and the beautiful Niagara Gorge! Complete with appliances, this unit features:



-Stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher

-new flooring

-fresh paint

-walk in closet

-beautiful cabinets

-ceiling fans in every major room



Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate, Equal Opportunity Housing. Application/Screening/Proof of Income required, and is non-refundable but is transferable for 30 days! Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Owner pays water, garbage, and sewer.



To see a video of this apartment, please call or text Pam at (716) 512-0750 as in person viewings are not being offered during the current public health crisis.



To apply, please visit

https://townehousingrealestate.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



Thank you, and we look forward to connecting with you!