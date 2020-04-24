1909 Cudaback Avenue - 2 - 4

Amenities
Don't miss out on this great 1 bedroom upper apartment, just minutes from restaurants, stores, and the beautiful Niagara Gorge! Complete with appliances, this unit features:
-Stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher
-new flooring
-fresh paint
-walk in closet
-beautiful cabinets
-ceiling fans in every major room
Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate, Equal Opportunity Housing. Application/Screening/Proof of Income required, and is non-refundable but is transferable for 30 days! Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Owner pays water, garbage, and sewer.
To see a video of this apartment, please call or text Pam at (716) 512-0750 as in person viewings are not being offered during the current public health crisis.
To apply, please visit
https://townehousingrealestate.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Thank you, and we look forward to connecting with you!