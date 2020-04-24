All apartments in Niagara Falls
1909 Cudaback Avenue - 2 - 4
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:27 PM

1909 Cudaback Avenue - 2 - 4

1909 Cudaback Avenue · (716) 638-2176
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1909 Cudaback Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY 14303
South End

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Don't miss out on this great 1 bedroom upper apartment, just minutes from restaurants, stores, and the beautiful Niagara Gorge! Complete with appliances, this unit features:

-Stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher
-new flooring
-fresh paint
-walk in closet
-beautiful cabinets
-ceiling fans in every major room

Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate, Equal Opportunity Housing. Application/Screening/Proof of Income required, and is non-refundable but is transferable for 30 days! Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Owner pays water, garbage, and sewer.

To see a video of this apartment, please call or text Pam at (716) 512-0750 as in person viewings are not being offered during the current public health crisis.

To apply, please visit
https://townehousingrealestate.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Thank you, and we look forward to connecting with you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Cudaback Avenue - 2 - 4 have any available units?
1909 Cudaback Avenue - 2 - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Niagara Falls, NY.
What amenities does 1909 Cudaback Avenue - 2 - 4 have?
Some of 1909 Cudaback Avenue - 2 - 4's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 Cudaback Avenue - 2 - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Cudaback Avenue - 2 - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Cudaback Avenue - 2 - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1909 Cudaback Avenue - 2 - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Niagara Falls.
Does 1909 Cudaback Avenue - 2 - 4 offer parking?
No, 1909 Cudaback Avenue - 2 - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1909 Cudaback Avenue - 2 - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Cudaback Avenue - 2 - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Cudaback Avenue - 2 - 4 have a pool?
No, 1909 Cudaback Avenue - 2 - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Cudaback Avenue - 2 - 4 have accessible units?
No, 1909 Cudaback Avenue - 2 - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Cudaback Avenue - 2 - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 Cudaback Avenue - 2 - 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 Cudaback Avenue - 2 - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1909 Cudaback Avenue - 2 - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
