All apartments in Newburgh
Find more places like 178 Renwick St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newburgh, NY
/
178 Renwick St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

178 Renwick St

178 Renwick Street · (845) 231-1033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newburgh
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

178 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY 12550
Newburgh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 178 Renwick St - Unit 3 · Avail. Jul 7

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
178 Renwick St - Unit 3 Available 07/07/20 2 Bedroom Newly Renovated Apartment (Apt 3) - This 2-bedroom light filled apartment features an open floor layout with sunny interiors, stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a microwave and central air conditioning. Building features security cameras.

There are many amenities close by, as this property is located in downtown Newburgh. There are many charming shops and cafes on the Liberty St corridor, featuring local eateries such as Ms. Fairfax, Mamma Roux & the Liberty St Bistro. Within the downtown area you can also find Downing Park, built by Central Park architect Calvert Vaux, SUNY Orange, Mount St. Mary's College, 2 Alices Coffee Lounge, shopping, cafes, restaurants, galleries, studio rentals, bodegas, post office, great library, bars, George Washington Park Historic sight, Newburgh Waterfront and the Ferry to the Metro North Train Station. Also New York Stewart International Airport is right outside of town!

(RLNE5838947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 Renwick St have any available units?
178 Renwick St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 178 Renwick St have?
Some of 178 Renwick St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 178 Renwick St currently offering any rent specials?
178 Renwick St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 Renwick St pet-friendly?
Yes, 178 Renwick St is pet friendly.
Does 178 Renwick St offer parking?
No, 178 Renwick St does not offer parking.
Does 178 Renwick St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 178 Renwick St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 Renwick St have a pool?
No, 178 Renwick St does not have a pool.
Does 178 Renwick St have accessible units?
No, 178 Renwick St does not have accessible units.
Does 178 Renwick St have units with dishwashers?
No, 178 Renwick St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 178 Renwick St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 178 Renwick St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 178 Renwick St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newburgh 1 BedroomsNewburgh 2 Bedrooms
Newburgh 3 BedroomsNewburgh Apartments with Balcony
Newburgh Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWestwood, NJPoughkeepsie, NYOssining, NYRidgewood, NJNanuet, NY
Bloomingdale, NJElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJWaldwick, NJNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NY
Nyack, NYMaybrook, NYSleepy Hollow, NYHighland Falls, NYWoodbury, NYWest Haverstraw, NYWarwick, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeMercy College
State University of New York at New PaltzVassar College
Western Connecticut State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity