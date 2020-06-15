Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar

178 Renwick St - Unit 3 Available 07/07/20 2 Bedroom Newly Renovated Apartment (Apt 3) - This 2-bedroom light filled apartment features an open floor layout with sunny interiors, stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a microwave and central air conditioning. Building features security cameras.



There are many amenities close by, as this property is located in downtown Newburgh. There are many charming shops and cafes on the Liberty St corridor, featuring local eateries such as Ms. Fairfax, Mamma Roux & the Liberty St Bistro. Within the downtown area you can also find Downing Park, built by Central Park architect Calvert Vaux, SUNY Orange, Mount St. Mary's College, 2 Alices Coffee Lounge, shopping, cafes, restaurants, galleries, studio rentals, bodegas, post office, great library, bars, George Washington Park Historic sight, Newburgh Waterfront and the Ferry to the Metro North Train Station. Also New York Stewart International Airport is right outside of town!



