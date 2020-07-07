Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors carpet granite counters range Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman elevator on-site laundry parking lobby package receiving valet service cats allowed dogs allowed gym pool table

Located a block from Central Park at Columbus Avenue at 95th Street, West Side Marquis is an ideal place to call home. The building's 246 one- to three-bedroom apartments have generous layouts for relaxing and entertaining, ample closet space and spectacular city and park views, while a selection of residences also offer private balconies. Renovated with high-end contemporary finishes, the homes feature elegant bathrooms and sparkling kitchens outfitted with stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The amenities at West Side Marquis include a 24-hour attended lobby, valet parking and a central laundry room.