All apartments in New York
Find more places like West Side Marquis.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
West Side Marquis
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

West Side Marquis

70 West 95th Street · (205) 509-1504
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Limited-Time Offer1 Month Free On select move-in ready apartments. Ask your agent for qualifying details and move in dates.Terms & Conditions apply
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

70 West 95th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7K · Avail. now

$2,883

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 12K · Avail. now

$2,927

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 22E · Avail. now

$2,971

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11C · Avail. now

$5,297

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1515 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West Side Marquis.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
package receiving
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pool table
Located a block from Central Park at Columbus Avenue at 95th Street, West Side Marquis is an ideal place to call home. The building's 246 one- to three-bedroom apartments have generous layouts for relaxing and entertaining, ample closet space and spectacular city and park views, while a selection of residences also offer private balconies. Renovated with high-end contemporary finishes, the homes feature elegant bathrooms and sparkling kitchens outfitted with stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The amenities at West Side Marquis include a 24-hour attended lobby, valet parking and a central laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 0
rent: 25
limit: 2
Dogs
restrictions: No aggressive breeds allowed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West Side Marquis have any available units?
West Side Marquis has 4 units available starting at $2,883 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does West Side Marquis have?
Some of West Side Marquis's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West Side Marquis currently offering any rent specials?
West Side Marquis is offering the following rent specials: Limited-Time Offer1 Month Free On select move-in ready apartments. Ask your agent for qualifying details and move in dates.Terms & Conditions apply
Is West Side Marquis pet-friendly?
Yes, West Side Marquis is pet friendly.
Does West Side Marquis offer parking?
Yes, West Side Marquis offers parking.
Does West Side Marquis have units with washers and dryers?
No, West Side Marquis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does West Side Marquis have a pool?
No, West Side Marquis does not have a pool.
Does West Side Marquis have accessible units?
No, West Side Marquis does not have accessible units.
Does West Side Marquis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West Side Marquis has units with dishwashers.
Interested in West Side Marquis?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
15 East 36
15 East 36th Street
New York, NY 10016
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
Hawthorn Park
160 W 62nd St
New York, NY 10023
1422 Third Avenue
1422 3rd Avenue
New York, NY 10028
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity