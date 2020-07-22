All apartments in New York
New York, NY
Tribeca Bridge Tower
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:20 AM

Tribeca Bridge Tower

450 North End Avenue · (206) 502-0973
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

450 North End Avenue, New York, NY 10282
Battery Park City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2170 · Avail. now

$3,479

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2133 · Avail. now

$5,770

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 2058 · Avail. now

$6,229

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 2866 · Avail. now

$6,412

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9116 · Avail. now

$8,245

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Unit 5563 · Avail. now

$8,520

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tribeca Bridge Tower.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
doorman
Tribeca Bridge Tower apartments are designed for family living, with mainly two and three- bedroom homes, all with big, bright, airy rooms, oversized windows, generous closet space including walk-in and a washer/dryer in each home. Tribeca Bridge Tower is located in a neighborhood oasis created by the boundaries of the Hudson River with its lovely Esplanade, Battery Park, and the West Side Highway. Few addresses in the city come with such great amenities right outside your door. Enjoy the huge selection of downtown restaurants, shops, banks, and museums, and cultural, educational, and recreational opportunities. Our residents can now take advantage of the Citi Bike bike-sharing program with a convenient location less than two blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Deposit: 1 month's security deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
restrictions: 15 lbs
Storage Details: 2 bikes and 2 pieces of empty Luggage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tribeca Bridge Tower have any available units?
Tribeca Bridge Tower has 6 units available starting at $3,479 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does Tribeca Bridge Tower have?
Some of Tribeca Bridge Tower's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tribeca Bridge Tower currently offering any rent specials?
Tribeca Bridge Tower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tribeca Bridge Tower pet-friendly?
No, Tribeca Bridge Tower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does Tribeca Bridge Tower offer parking?
No, Tribeca Bridge Tower does not offer parking.
Does Tribeca Bridge Tower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tribeca Bridge Tower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tribeca Bridge Tower have a pool?
No, Tribeca Bridge Tower does not have a pool.
Does Tribeca Bridge Tower have accessible units?
Yes, Tribeca Bridge Tower has accessible units.
Does Tribeca Bridge Tower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tribeca Bridge Tower has units with dishwashers.
