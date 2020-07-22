Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator gym on-site laundry doorman

Tribeca Bridge Tower apartments are designed for family living, with mainly two and three- bedroom homes, all with big, bright, airy rooms, oversized windows, generous closet space including walk-in and a washer/dryer in each home. Tribeca Bridge Tower is located in a neighborhood oasis created by the boundaries of the Hudson River with its lovely Esplanade, Battery Park, and the West Side Highway. Few addresses in the city come with such great amenities right outside your door. Enjoy the huge selection of downtown restaurants, shops, banks, and museums, and cultural, educational, and recreational opportunities. Our residents can now take advantage of the Citi Bike bike-sharing program with a convenient location less than two blocks away.