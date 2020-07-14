404 East 55th Street, New York, NY 10022 Midtown East
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 10P · Avail. now
$3,800
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Unit 10A · Avail. now
$3,950
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Unit PHC · Avail. now
$5,450
1 Bed · 1 Bath
2 Bedrooms
Unit 10 · Avail. now
$5,250
2 Bed · 2 Bath
Unit 12O · Avail. now
$5,900
2 Bed · 2 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street.
Amenities
24hr laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr concierge
24hr laundry
lobby
package receiving
smoke-free community
The Sutton Collection, located in the heart of Sutton Place, is made up of three unique buildings at 404 East 55th Street, 405 East 54th Street and 360 East 55th Street. Each building is filled with exceptional architectural details and true New York style that can only be found in the rarest of pre-war properties. At The Sutton Collection, each building has its own distinctive lobby featuring beautiful stone floors, classic wooden beamed ceilings, ornate metal work and stained glass windows. All residences at The Sutton Collection feature the details and craftsmanship of a pre-war apartment blended seamlessly with modern conveniences and finishes.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 per applicant and $35 for occupant
Deposit: 1 month rent and 1 month security
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
limit: 1
restrictions: Under 45 lbs, non-aggressive breeds
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street have any available units?
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street has 5 units available starting at $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street have?
Some of The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street's amenities include 24hr laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street currently offering any rent specials?
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street is pet friendly.
Does The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street offer parking?
No, The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street does not offer parking.
Does The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street have a pool?
No, The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street does not have a pool.
Does The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street have accessible units?
No, The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street does not have accessible units.
Does The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street has units with dishwashers.