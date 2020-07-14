All apartments in New York
The Sutton Collection - 360 East 55 Street

360 East 55th Street · (972) 360-9549
Location

360 East 55th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
The Sutton Collection, located in the heart of Sutton Place, is made up of three unique buildings at 404 East 55th Street, 405 East 54th Street and 360 East 55th Street. Each building is filled with exceptional architectural details and true New York style that can only be found in the rarest of pre-war properties. At The Sutton Collection, each building has its own distinctive lobby featuring beautiful stone floors, classic wooden beamed ceilings, ornate metal work and stained glass windows. All residences at The Sutton Collection feature the details and craftsmanship of a pre-war apartment blended seamlessly with modern conveniences and finishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Sutton Collection - 360 East 55 Street have any available units?
The Sutton Collection - 360 East 55 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is The Sutton Collection - 360 East 55 Street currently offering any rent specials?
The Sutton Collection - 360 East 55 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Sutton Collection - 360 East 55 Street pet-friendly?
No, The Sutton Collection - 360 East 55 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does The Sutton Collection - 360 East 55 Street offer parking?
No, The Sutton Collection - 360 East 55 Street does not offer parking.
Does The Sutton Collection - 360 East 55 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Sutton Collection - 360 East 55 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Sutton Collection - 360 East 55 Street have a pool?
No, The Sutton Collection - 360 East 55 Street does not have a pool.
Does The Sutton Collection - 360 East 55 Street have accessible units?
No, The Sutton Collection - 360 East 55 Street does not have accessible units.
Does The Sutton Collection - 360 East 55 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, The Sutton Collection - 360 East 55 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Sutton Collection - 360 East 55 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, The Sutton Collection - 360 East 55 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
