Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym on-site laundry pool garage lobby sauna valet service cats allowed accessible elevator parking bike storage cc payments e-payments package receiving

Stratford apartments are luxury homes large enough to host parties and comes with its own beach house with a view of the city. You'll have full use of the large roof top pool and lounge, sunroom, saunas, and children's pool. The Stratford's spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments reflect the grace of an older New York while still offering modern amenities and conveniences.