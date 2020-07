Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities doorman gym on-site laundry parking garage lobby valet service cats allowed accessible elevator cc payments e-payments package receiving smoke-free community

The Somerset's elegant lobby and beautiful public spaces set the stage for luxury living. Like all Glenwood properties, it was built with an eye for the long term. The result is comfortable, well-designed floor plans for all the one, two and three-bedroom apartments, many with balconies. Designed to accommodate an upscale lifestyle in elegant surroundings, our apartments offer modern recreational amenities such as a fully equipped fitness center and custom-designed children's room.