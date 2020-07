Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking elevator smoke-free community smoke-free units

Unit Amenities hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities elevator parking on-site laundry bike storage cc payments e-payments internet access lobby online portal smoke-free community

The River Cliff, one of our Washington Heights Apartments, stands tall on top of a hill, surrounded by greenery and adjacent to the serene Hudson River. This pre-war building exudes a pristine lobby equipped with original bronze statues and decor. River Cliff apartments are fully equipped with hardwood floors and spacious kitchens, welcoming immense sunlight. Enjoy the convenience of a 20-minute commute to midtown via the 1 train, only a 5-minute walk from The River Cliff.