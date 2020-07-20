All apartments in New York
The Regent

45 West 60th Street · (347) 658-3225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 West 60th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5320 · Avail. now

$3,497

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 2060 · Avail. Jul 30

$3,497

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 8628 · Avail. now

$3,570

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4890 · Avail. Jul 30

$5,385

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 4187 · Avail. Jul 31

$5,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 2584 · Avail. Jul 30

$6,298

2 Bed · 2 Bath

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Regent.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
doorman
guest parking
lobby
package receiving
valet service
The Regent commands a prime location in the West Side, near Lincoln Center, the Time Warner Center, and Columbus Avenue. Like the Grand Tier, The Regent offers the height of luxury and sophistication--inside and out. An elegant entrance opens to a soaring 2-story lobby. Wide, beautifully appointed, warmly lighted corridors lead to custom-designed apartment entrances. All one, two, and three-bedroom apartments are unusually large and gracious. The Regent,s public spaces are equally accommodating, from the fully equipped fitness center and children,s playroom to the landscaped rooftop terrace. Our residents can now take advantage of the Citi Bike bike-sharing program with a convenient location less than 1 block away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
limit: 1
restrictions: 15 lb adult weight
Parking Details: 24 hour garage or daily parking.
Storage Details: Suitcase & 2 bicycles

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Regent have any available units?
The Regent has 11 units available starting at $3,497 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does The Regent have?
Some of The Regent's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Regent currently offering any rent specials?
The Regent is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Regent pet-friendly?
Yes, The Regent is pet friendly.
Does The Regent offer parking?
Yes, The Regent offers parking.
Does The Regent have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Regent does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Regent have a pool?
No, The Regent does not have a pool.
Does The Regent have accessible units?
Yes, The Regent has accessible units.
Does The Regent have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Regent has units with dishwashers.
