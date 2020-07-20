Amenities
The Regent commands a prime location in the West Side, near Lincoln Center, the Time Warner Center, and Columbus Avenue. Like the Grand Tier, The Regent offers the height of luxury and sophistication--inside and out. An elegant entrance opens to a soaring 2-story lobby. Wide, beautifully appointed, warmly lighted corridors lead to custom-designed apartment entrances. All one, two, and three-bedroom apartments are unusually large and gracious. The Regent,s public spaces are equally accommodating, from the fully equipped fitness center and children,s playroom to the landscaped rooftop terrace. Our residents can now take advantage of the Citi Bike bike-sharing program with a convenient location less than 1 block away.