Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel bathtub ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage doorman guest parking lobby package receiving valet service

The Regent commands a prime location in the West Side, near Lincoln Center, the Time Warner Center, and Columbus Avenue. Like the Grand Tier, The Regent offers the height of luxury and sophistication--inside and out. An elegant entrance opens to a soaring 2-story lobby. Wide, beautifully appointed, warmly lighted corridors lead to custom-designed apartment entrances. All one, two, and three-bedroom apartments are unusually large and gracious. The Regent,s public spaces are equally accommodating, from the fully equipped fitness center and children,s playroom to the landscaped rooftop terrace. Our residents can now take advantage of the Citi Bike bike-sharing program with a convenient location less than 1 block away.