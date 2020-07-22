All apartments in New York
The Pavilion
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:20 AM

The Pavilion

500 East 77th Street · (814) 212-4770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 East 77th Street, New York, NY 10162
Upper East Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

Studio

Unit 7238 · Avail. now

$2,745

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 6867 · Avail. now

$3,020

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 8817 · Avail. now

$3,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 8999 · Avail. now

$4,212

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8143 · Avail. now

$4,854

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 1916 · Avail. now

$5,220

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6177 · Avail. now

$5,954

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Pavilion.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
doorman
internet access
lobby
valet service
Home to New Yorkers for almost five decades, this historic icon was perhaps the largest, most impressive high-rise luxury apartment of its day. Still offering the best of luxury living in the City today, huge apartments and the great family-oriented neighborhood are so appreciated by its tenants that some have been here since birth. We offer gracious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments to accommodate growing families. With so many amenities and services, including on-site shopping, you'll see why The Pavilion continues to be one of the most recognized addresses in New York.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None. Parking garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Pavilion have any available units?
The Pavilion has 7 units available starting at $2,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does The Pavilion have?
Some of The Pavilion's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Pavilion currently offering any rent specials?
The Pavilion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Pavilion pet-friendly?
No, The Pavilion is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does The Pavilion offer parking?
Yes, The Pavilion offers parking.
Does The Pavilion have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Pavilion does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Pavilion have a pool?
No, The Pavilion does not have a pool.
Does The Pavilion have accessible units?
No, The Pavilion does not have accessible units.
Does The Pavilion have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Pavilion has units with dishwashers.
