Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities garage parking gym on-site laundry doorman internet access lobby valet service

Home to New Yorkers for almost five decades, this historic icon was perhaps the largest, most impressive high-rise luxury apartment of its day. Still offering the best of luxury living in the City today, huge apartments and the great family-oriented neighborhood are so appreciated by its tenants that some have been here since birth. We offer gracious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments to accommodate growing families. With so many amenities and services, including on-site shopping, you'll see why The Pavilion continues to be one of the most recognized addresses in New York.