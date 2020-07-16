All apartments in New York
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:08 PM

The Marlowe

145 East 81st Street · (929) 334-3146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

145 East 81st Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8459 · Avail. now

$7,512

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 4466 · Avail. now

$7,787

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8007 · Avail. now

$12,742

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Marlowe.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
pet friendly
alarm system
bike storage
cc payments
doorman
e-payments
internet access
lobby
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
Manhattan's first rental built with condominium quality finishes. Each floor has only four apartments that open to a common, exclusive foyer. Interesting layouts include sunken living rooms, large airy rooms and 9-foot ceilings. The Marlowe is a great location for luxury living in the heart of the most exciting city in the world, with easy access to all it has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Luggage/Bicycle

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Marlowe have any available units?
The Marlowe has 3 units available starting at $7,512 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does The Marlowe have?
Some of The Marlowe's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Marlowe currently offering any rent specials?
The Marlowe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Marlowe pet-friendly?
Yes, The Marlowe is pet friendly.
Does The Marlowe offer parking?
Yes, The Marlowe offers parking.
Does The Marlowe have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Marlowe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Marlowe have a pool?
No, The Marlowe does not have a pool.
Does The Marlowe have accessible units?
Yes, The Marlowe has accessible units.
Does The Marlowe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Marlowe has units with dishwashers.
