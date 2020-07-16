Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator on-site laundry pet friendly alarm system bike storage cc payments doorman e-payments internet access lobby package receiving playground smoke-free community

Manhattan's first rental built with condominium quality finishes. Each floor has only four apartments that open to a common, exclusive foyer. Interesting layouts include sunken living rooms, large airy rooms and 9-foot ceilings. The Marlowe is a great location for luxury living in the heart of the most exciting city in the world, with easy access to all it has to offer.