Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage business center cc payments conference room courtyard doorman e-payments guest parking internet access lobby package receiving playground sauna valet service

Sophisticated and elegant, The Lucerne has a large selection of 3 and 4 bedroom family-sized homes in addition to our duplexes - a rarity in Manhattan. With nine-foot ceilings and open floor plans, our apartments beckon the entertainer. Many upscale amenities include automatic membership in the fully equipped private swim and fitness club and full access to the gorgeous landscaped sun decks and terraced lounge. Entertain at home or under the stars of New York.