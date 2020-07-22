All apartments in New York
The Lucerne
Last updated July 19 2020 at 9:10 AM

The Lucerne

Open Now until 6pm
350 E 79th St · (201) 734-5115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 E 79th St, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8839 · Avail. now

$5,679

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 3523 · Avail. now

$4,487

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6046 · Avail. now

$5,679

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 1218 · Avail. now

$7,787

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Unit 8661 · Avail. now

$9,158

2 Bed · 3 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7398 · Avail. now

$11,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lucerne.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
business center
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
doorman
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
lobby
package receiving
playground
sauna
valet service
Sophisticated and elegant, The Lucerne has a large selection of 3 and 4 bedroom family-sized homes in addition to our duplexes - a rarity in Manhattan. With nine-foot ceilings and open floor plans, our apartments beckon the entertainer. Many upscale amenities include automatic membership in the fully equipped private swim and fitness club and full access to the gorgeous landscaped sun decks and terraced lounge. Entertain at home or under the stars of New York.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Luggage/Bicycle

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lucerne have any available units?
The Lucerne has 6 units available starting at $4,487 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lucerne have?
Some of The Lucerne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lucerne currently offering any rent specials?
The Lucerne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lucerne pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lucerne is pet friendly.
Does The Lucerne offer parking?
Yes, The Lucerne offers parking.
Does The Lucerne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lucerne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lucerne have a pool?
Yes, The Lucerne has a pool.
Does The Lucerne have accessible units?
Yes, The Lucerne has accessible units.
Does The Lucerne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lucerne has units with dishwashers.
