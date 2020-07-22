Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lucerne.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
business center
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
doorman
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
lobby
package receiving
playground
sauna
valet service
Sophisticated and elegant, The Lucerne has a large selection of 3 and 4 bedroom family-sized homes in addition to our duplexes - a rarity in Manhattan. With nine-foot ceilings and open floor plans, our apartments beckon the entertainer. Many upscale amenities include automatic membership in the fully equipped private swim and fitness club and full access to the gorgeous landscaped sun decks and terraced lounge. Entertain at home or under the stars of New York.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Luggage/Bicycle
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does The Lucerne have any available units?
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lucerne have?
Is The Lucerne currently offering any rent specials?
Is The Lucerne pet-friendly?
Does The Lucerne offer parking?
Does The Lucerne have units with washers and dryers?
