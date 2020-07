Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry granite counters ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities concierge doorman elevator gym cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage e-payments internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community

The Lewis is perfectly outfitted in modern style with studio, one and two-bedroom residences. Exuding sophistication from every angle, each residence is complete with refined amenities and an elevated level of finish. Conveniently situated at the intersection of Hudson Yards, Chelsea, and Hells Kitchen, The Lewis offers the rare opportunity to explore inspiring and electric neighborhoods that work in perfect harmony with residences within.