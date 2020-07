Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities doorman elevator gym garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage cc payments e-payments internet access lobby package receiving playground smoke-free community valet service

Residents call The Fairmont home for many reasons. Besides the dynamic energy of the Upper East Side location on 2nd Avenue, the world's cuisine is within a five minute walk in any direction. Enjoy morning jogs in Central Park, or enjoy fast access to Grand Central Terminal. Many appreciate the attentive, 24hr-doormen service, or the pleasure of the on-site fitness center and children's playroom. Most just enjoy the spaciousness of the large one and two-bedroom apartments that offer gracious living and private luxury in the middle of Manhattan.