The Encore
Last updated July 17 2020 at 9:17 AM

The Encore

175 West 60th Street · (646) 542-1417
Location

175 West 60th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 8268 · Avail. now

$3,146

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 8696 · Avail. now

$3,896

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 8400 · Avail. now

$4,163

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 8047 · Avail. Jul 31

$4,419

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 8051 · Avail. now

$4,579

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8060 · Avail. Jul 31

$7,879

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 8064 · Avail. Aug 3

$8,133

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Encore.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
furnished
in unit laundry
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
pool
garage
parking
on-site laundry
clubhouse
green community
hot tub
internet access
lobby
valet service
Living In The Encore Is Manhattan Living At Its Finest. From Its Stunning Architecture To Its Amazing Views; Its Lavish Amenities To Its Spectacular Location At Lincoln Center, The Encore Living Is Pure Joy. The Encore Is The Latest Luxury Rental Residence On The Upper West Side By Glenwood, The Name Responsible For The Finest Rental Residences In New York City.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Encore have any available units?
The Encore has 13 units available starting at $3,146 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does The Encore have?
Some of The Encore's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Encore currently offering any rent specials?
The Encore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Encore pet-friendly?
No, The Encore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does The Encore offer parking?
Yes, The Encore offers parking.
Does The Encore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Encore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Encore have a pool?
Yes, The Encore has a pool.
Does The Encore have accessible units?
No, The Encore does not have accessible units.
Does The Encore have units with dishwashers?
No, The Encore does not have units with dishwashers.
