175 West 60th Street, New York, NY 10023 Upper West Side
Price and availability
Studio
Unit 8268 · Avail. now
$3,146
Studio · 1 Bath
Unit 8696 · Avail. now
$3,896
Studio · 1 Bath
1 Bedroom
Unit 8400 · Avail. now
$4,163
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Unit 8047 · Avail. Jul 31
$4,419
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Unit 8051 · Avail. now
$4,579
1 Bed · 1 Bath
2 Bedrooms
Unit 8060 · Avail. Jul 31
$7,879
2 Bed · 2 Bath
Unit 8064 · Avail. Aug 3
$8,133
2 Bed · 2 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Encore.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
furnished
in unit laundry
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
pool
garage
parking
on-site laundry
clubhouse
green community
hot tub
internet access
lobby
valet service
Living In The Encore Is Manhattan Living At Its Finest. From Its Stunning Architecture To Its Amazing Views; Its Lavish Amenities To Its Spectacular Location At Lincoln Center, The Encore Living Is Pure Joy. The Encore Is The Latest Luxury Rental Residence On The Upper West Side By Glenwood, The Name Responsible For The Finest Rental Residences In New York City.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12, 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
