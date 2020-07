Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub extra storage granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill bike storage cc payments e-payments game room internet access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table valet service

Where the Lower East Side comes to life and the vibrant neighborhoods of the East Village, NoLita and SoHo all meet. Our beautiful apartment homes are available in studio, 1, and 2 bedroom layouts featuring gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows, and amazing views of Manhattan. Recently renovated, the on-site amenities include a residents' lounge, billiard room, ping pong room, professional fitness center, rooftop sundeck with gas grills and lounge areas, and the convenience of a Whole Foods Market on the ground floor.