Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities doorman pool bike storage garage parking on-site laundry clubhouse green community lobby playground

Unusually spacious apartments and great neighborhood amenities make The Cambridge one of the best locations in Gracie Point. Just a block from Carl Schurz Park with its East River esplanade and popular children's playground, near Asphalt Green community center and Olympic-size pool, and close to 86th Street's phenomenal cultural offerings. The Cambridge is a great place for the whole family. One, two, and three-bedroom apartments all feature flowing layouts, large, well-lit rooms, with tall ceilings.