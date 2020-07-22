Amenities
Unusually spacious apartments and great neighborhood amenities make The Cambridge one of the best locations in Gracie Point. Just a block from Carl Schurz Park with its East River esplanade and popular children's playground, near Asphalt Green community center and Olympic-size pool, and close to 86th Street's phenomenal cultural offerings. The Cambridge is a great place for the whole family. One, two, and three-bedroom apartments all feature flowing layouts, large, well-lit rooms, with tall ceilings.