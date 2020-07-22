All apartments in New York
The Cambridge
The Cambridge

500 East 85th Street · (347) 609-7296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 East 85th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1995 · Avail. now

$2,929

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6416 · Avail. now

$5,404

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 6422 · Avail. now

$5,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cambridge.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
pool
bike storage
garage
parking
on-site laundry
clubhouse
green community
lobby
playground
Unusually spacious apartments and great neighborhood amenities make The Cambridge one of the best locations in Gracie Point. Just a block from Carl Schurz Park with its East River esplanade and popular children's playground, near Asphalt Green community center and Olympic-size pool, and close to 86th Street's phenomenal cultural offerings. The Cambridge is a great place for the whole family. One, two, and three-bedroom apartments all feature flowing layouts, large, well-lit rooms, with tall ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cambridge have any available units?
The Cambridge has 3 units available starting at $2,929 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does The Cambridge have?
Some of The Cambridge's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cambridge currently offering any rent specials?
The Cambridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Cambridge pet-friendly?
No, The Cambridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does The Cambridge offer parking?
Yes, The Cambridge offers parking.
Does The Cambridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Cambridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cambridge have a pool?
Yes, The Cambridge has a pool.
Does The Cambridge have accessible units?
No, The Cambridge does not have accessible units.
Does The Cambridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Cambridge has units with dishwashers.
