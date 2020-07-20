All apartments in New York
The Caldwell
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:13 AM

The Caldwell

1520 York Ave · (917) 456-8668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1520 York Ave, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5867 · Avail. now

$2,929

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Caldwell.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
internet access
lobby
playground
A warm greeting home by a friendly staff sets the tone for living at The Caldwell. (No one knows why this building has attracted such a long tradition of great doormen, but it has, and they make it home for everyone.) Located in a prime area of Manhattan for culture and recreation, these apartments are elegant, but not overstated. They were built to provide the value of living in an owner-and-managed property that was built to high standards, with a long view of the future. All one- and two-bedroom apartments offer generous floor plans and large rooms to accommodate gracious living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Water
Deposit: 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 1
restrictions: 15 lbs, beagle
Parking Details: Open lot, garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Caldwell have any available units?
The Caldwell has a unit available for $2,929 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does The Caldwell have?
Some of The Caldwell's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Caldwell currently offering any rent specials?
The Caldwell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Caldwell pet-friendly?
Yes, The Caldwell is pet friendly.
Does The Caldwell offer parking?
Yes, The Caldwell offers parking.
Does The Caldwell have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Caldwell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Caldwell have a pool?
No, The Caldwell does not have a pool.
Does The Caldwell have accessible units?
No, The Caldwell does not have accessible units.
Does The Caldwell have units with dishwashers?
No, The Caldwell does not have units with dishwashers.
