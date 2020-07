Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool garage lobby sauna parking internet access

The Brittany is home to some of the most incredible, panoramic views in NYC. Gaze at the sunrise over the Harlem River, East River or full view of the Triborough Bridge. Enjoy the spaciousness of our large, 9ft ceiling rooms with bay windows while the swimming pool, fitness center, children's playroom and lounge invite additional relaxation and entertaining opportunities. One and two bedroom apartments offer true luxury living in one of the finest neighborhoods in New York.