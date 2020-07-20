Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities doorman gym garage parking lobby valet service

The Bristol is a well-known prestigious New York address in the sophisticated Sutton Place neighborhood. All its apartments are unusually large. Even one-bedroom homes are designed with one and half baths. All of the Bristol's many two- and three-bedroom apartments easily accommodate a luxury family lifestyle. Amenities are among the best to be found in Manhattan, including contemporary renovated kitchens and bathrooms, an attentive, responsive staff, a fitness center and children's playroom, terraced gardens, and landscaped rooftop sun deck for watching the city below, or contemplating the stars above. Our residents can now take advantage of the Citi Bike bike-sharing program with a convenient location less than 1 block away.