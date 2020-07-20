All apartments in New York
The Bristol
The Bristol

300 East 56th Street · (646) 971-8555
Location

300 East 56th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1419 · Avail. now

$4,762

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Unit 9109 · Avail. now

$5,037

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Unit 7783 · Avail. now

$5,495

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3825 · Avail. now

$5,954

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Unit 8264 · Avail. now

$6,412

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Unit 7001 · Avail. now

$6,870

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5752 · Avail. now

$7,787

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Bristol.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
garage
parking
lobby
valet service
The Bristol is a well-known prestigious New York address in the sophisticated Sutton Place neighborhood. All its apartments are unusually large. Even one-bedroom homes are designed with one and half baths. All of the Bristol's many two- and three-bedroom apartments easily accommodate a luxury family lifestyle. Amenities are among the best to be found in Manhattan, including contemporary renovated kitchens and bathrooms, an attentive, responsive staff, a fitness center and children's playroom, terraced gardens, and landscaped rooftop sun deck for watching the city below, or contemplating the stars above. Our residents can now take advantage of the Citi Bike bike-sharing program with a convenient location less than 1 block away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Bristol have any available units?
The Bristol has 9 units available starting at $4,762 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does The Bristol have?
Some of The Bristol's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Bristol currently offering any rent specials?
The Bristol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Bristol pet-friendly?
No, The Bristol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does The Bristol offer parking?
Yes, The Bristol offers parking.
Does The Bristol have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Bristol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Bristol have a pool?
No, The Bristol does not have a pool.
Does The Bristol have accessible units?
No, The Bristol does not have accessible units.
Does The Bristol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Bristol has units with dishwashers.
