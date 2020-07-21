The Belmont

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator garage parking gym on-site laundry bike storage doorman valet service

The elegant Belmont in Manhattan's historic Turtle Bay district has an international appeal and a reputation for luxurious privacy in a vibrant neighborhood. One, two, and three-bedroom apartments come with the city's most convenient access to everywhere-whether it be by subway, Grand Central Station, FDR Drive, or simply on foot. Few luxury apartments in the City offer this much local accessibility. Enjoy a wide variety of parks and green spaces, the open air market at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza Park, the wide variety of world class cuisine, and so much more. Our residents can now take advantage of the Citi Bike bike-sharing program with a convenient location less than 2 blocks away.