Last updated July 19 2020 at 9:12 AM

The Belmont

320 E 46th St · (646) 542-1129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

320 E 46th St, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2411 · Avail. now

$3,112

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 3498 · Avail. now

$3,204

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 5441 · Avail. now

$3,387

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8351 · Avail. now

$4,945

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 1001 · Avail. now

$5,220

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Unit 4833 · Avail. now

$5,495

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Belmont.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
doorman
valet service
The elegant Belmont in Manhattan's historic Turtle Bay district has an international appeal and a reputation for luxurious privacy in a vibrant neighborhood. One, two, and three-bedroom apartments come with the city's most convenient access to everywhere-whether it be by subway, Grand Central Station, FDR Drive, or simply on foot. Few luxury apartments in the City offer this much local accessibility. Enjoy a wide variety of parks and green spaces, the open air market at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza Park, the wide variety of world class cuisine, and so much more. Our residents can now take advantage of the Citi Bike bike-sharing program with a convenient location less than 2 blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Deposit: 1 Month's security depost
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: 15 lbs
Parking Details: Garage Available.
Storage Details: 2 Bikes and 2 pieces of empty Luggage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Belmont have any available units?
The Belmont has 10 units available starting at $3,112 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does The Belmont have?
Some of The Belmont's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Belmont currently offering any rent specials?
The Belmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Belmont pet-friendly?
Yes, The Belmont is pet friendly.
Does The Belmont offer parking?
Yes, The Belmont offers parking.
Does The Belmont have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Belmont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Belmont have a pool?
No, The Belmont does not have a pool.
Does The Belmont have accessible units?
Yes, The Belmont has accessible units.
Does The Belmont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Belmont has units with dishwashers.
