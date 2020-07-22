Amenities
The bright, airy rooms of the Barclay, some with corner bays, offer great unobstructed west-side views of the city or panoramas of the Harlem and East Rivers. The Barclay offers great amenities for the whole family, including a sun deck, fitness center, children's playroom, laundry facility, and bicycle storage. With its enclosed solarium garden, the spacious rooftop lounge has become a top choice for tenant parties, weddings, or just simple evening gatherings. Wide choice of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.