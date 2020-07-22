All apartments in New York
Find more places like The Barclay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
The Barclay
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:19 AM

The Barclay

1755 York Avenue · (646) 403-4574
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all

Location

1755 York Avenue, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4790 · Avail. now

$3,112

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 4790 · Avail. now

$3,112

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 6606 · Avail. now

$3,112

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6544 · Avail. now

$4,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 6544 · Avail. now

$4,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 7862 · Avail. now

$4,579

2 Bed · 2 Bath

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Barclay.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
community garden
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
clubhouse
doorman
lobby
package receiving
pool table
sauna
valet service
The bright, airy rooms of the Barclay, some with corner bays, offer great unobstructed west-side views of the city or panoramas of the Harlem and East Rivers. The Barclay offers great amenities for the whole family, including a sun deck, fitness center, children's playroom, laundry facility, and bicycle storage. With its enclosed solarium garden, the spacious rooftop lounge has become a top choice for tenant parties, weddings, or just simple evening gatherings. Wide choice of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 month
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Parking garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Barclay have any available units?
The Barclay has 15 units available starting at $3,112 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does The Barclay have?
Some of The Barclay's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Barclay currently offering any rent specials?
The Barclay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Barclay pet-friendly?
Yes, The Barclay is pet friendly.
Does The Barclay offer parking?
Yes, The Barclay offers parking.
Does The Barclay have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Barclay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Barclay have a pool?
No, The Barclay does not have a pool.
Does The Barclay have accessible units?
No, The Barclay does not have accessible units.
Does The Barclay have units with dishwashers?
No, The Barclay does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Barclay?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
The Andover
1675 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew York 2 Bedroom Apartments
New York Luxury ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Apartments
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity