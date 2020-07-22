Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities community garden cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage clubhouse doorman lobby package receiving pool table sauna valet service

The bright, airy rooms of the Barclay, some with corner bays, offer great unobstructed west-side views of the city or panoramas of the Harlem and East Rivers. The Barclay offers great amenities for the whole family, including a sun deck, fitness center, children's playroom, laundry facility, and bicycle storage. With its enclosed solarium garden, the spacious rooftop lounge has become a top choice for tenant parties, weddings, or just simple evening gatherings. Wide choice of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.