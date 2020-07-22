All apartments in New York
Find more places like The Bamford.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
The Bamford
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:19 AM

The Bamford

333 East 56th Street · (646) 760-6331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all

Location

333 East 56th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

Studio

Unit 7526 · Avail. now

$2,654

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 6888 · Avail. now

$3,387

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 6888 · Avail. now

$3,387

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 2391 · Avail. now

$3,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 813 · Avail. now

$4,945

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 813 · Avail. now

$5,129

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 9130 · Avail. now

$5,404

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4062 · Avail. now

$6,870

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Unit 4062 · Avail. now

$6,870

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Bamford.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
furnished
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
lobby
business center
hot tub
internet access
sauna
valet service
The Bamford layouts consists mainly of 1 bedroom, 2 and 3 bedroom homes with plenty of space. Many homes feature granite kitchens and marble bathrooms, modern appliances, some have balconies. With an incredible rooftop spa that includes an enclosed swimming pool, a spacious sundeck, the Bamford is nothing short of luxurious. Tenants make full use of their complimentary membership. It includes the fully-equipped fitness center with trainer, saunas & showers, a furnished sun terrace, a landscaped private garden and a private party room. Located on 56th Street and 2nd Avenue, this Midtown East Residency offers some of the finest amenities as well as quick, central access to all points in and out of the City. Our residents can now take advantage of the Citi Bike bike-sharing program with a convenient location less than 2 blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Bamford have any available units?
The Bamford has 10 units available starting at $2,654 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does The Bamford have?
Some of The Bamford's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Bamford currently offering any rent specials?
The Bamford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Bamford pet-friendly?
No, The Bamford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does The Bamford offer parking?
Yes, The Bamford offers parking.
Does The Bamford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Bamford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Bamford have a pool?
Yes, The Bamford has a pool.
Does The Bamford have accessible units?
No, The Bamford does not have accessible units.
Does The Bamford have units with dishwashers?
No, The Bamford does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Bamford?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
The Marlowe
145 East 81st Street
New York, NY 10028
Enclave
400 West 113th Street
New York, NY 10025
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew York 2 Bedroom Apartments
New York Luxury ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Apartments
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity