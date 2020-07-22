Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony furnished carpet extra storage granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bike storage garage lobby business center hot tub internet access sauna valet service

The Bamford layouts consists mainly of 1 bedroom, 2 and 3 bedroom homes with plenty of space. Many homes feature granite kitchens and marble bathrooms, modern appliances, some have balconies. With an incredible rooftop spa that includes an enclosed swimming pool, a spacious sundeck, the Bamford is nothing short of luxurious. Tenants make full use of their complimentary membership. It includes the fully-equipped fitness center with trainer, saunas & showers, a furnished sun terrace, a landscaped private garden and a private party room. Located on 56th Street and 2nd Avenue, this Midtown East Residency offers some of the finest amenities as well as quick, central access to all points in and out of the City. Our residents can now take advantage of the Citi Bike bike-sharing program with a convenient location less than 2 blocks away.