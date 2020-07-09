All apartments in New York
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:19 AM

The Andover

1675 York Avenue · (347) 321-9917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1675 York Avenue, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6429 · Avail. now

$2,929

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 8659 · Avail. now

$3,204

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 8898 · Avail. now

$3,387

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7290 · Avail. now

$4,762

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 9110 · Avail. now

$5,129

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8744 · Avail. now

$5,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Andover.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
doorman
lobby
valet service
Located in the quaint village of Gracie Point, The Andover boasts spacious apartments for the small or growing family. Large rooms encompass the one to three bedroom layouts. A beautifully manicured circular drive provides a convenient and gracious entryway. The fitness center, rooftop sundeck and children's center offers families and guests extra living space for relaxation or shared gatherings.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Andover have any available units?
The Andover has 7 units available starting at $2,929 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does The Andover have?
Some of The Andover's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Andover currently offering any rent specials?
The Andover is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Andover pet-friendly?
Yes, The Andover is pet friendly.
Does The Andover offer parking?
Yes, The Andover offers parking.
Does The Andover have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Andover does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Andover have a pool?
No, The Andover does not have a pool.
Does The Andover have accessible units?
No, The Andover does not have accessible units.
Does The Andover have units with dishwashers?
No, The Andover does not have units with dishwashers.
