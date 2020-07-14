All apartments in New York
Park Towers South
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

Park Towers South

315 W 57th St · (669) 238-2284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

315 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 15M · Avail. now

$2,242

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 05E · Avail. now

$2,292

1 Bedroom

Unit 07B · Avail. now

$2,842

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 07C · Avail. now

$2,947

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 15P · Avail. now

$3,483

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12H · Avail. now

$4,829

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Towers South.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
gym
on-site laundry
cc payments
concierge
e-payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
yoga
Park Towers South illustrates beautifully-modern details with quality service, located perfectly in the center of the city. Our buildings exhibit a well-maintained interior with welcoming doormen who remain onsite 24 hours a day. Enjoy gorgeous apartments supplied with top appliances and modern designer finishes. Select apartments include spacious wraparound terraces with views of the city and immense sunlight. Park Towers South provides convenience to all parts of the city and is the perfect place to call your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 or 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Hot Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Towers South have any available units?
Park Towers South has 8 units available starting at $2,242 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Towers South have?
Some of Park Towers South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Towers South currently offering any rent specials?
Park Towers South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Towers South pet-friendly?
No, Park Towers South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does Park Towers South offer parking?
Yes, Park Towers South offers parking.
Does Park Towers South have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Towers South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Towers South have a pool?
No, Park Towers South does not have a pool.
Does Park Towers South have accessible units?
No, Park Towers South does not have accessible units.
Does Park Towers South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Towers South has units with dishwashers.
