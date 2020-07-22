Amenities
The Paramount Tower sets the standard for luxury living. Its municipal spaces have been carefully designed to meet the needs of each and every tenant. From the quiet high-speed elevators to warmly lit corridors, this is a place you would want to call home. The Paramount Tower includes one, two, and three-bedroom spacious apartments. The pleasures of living here include an attentive staff, a magnificent swim and fitness center, lap pool, saunas, and playroom. The historic Turtle Bay area offers an array of multi-cultural restaurants, shops and open air markets. Our residents can now take advantage of the Citi Bike bike-sharing program with a convenient location less than 1 block away.