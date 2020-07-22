All apartments in New York
Find more places like Paramount Tower.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
Paramount Tower
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:19 AM

Paramount Tower

240 East 39th Street · (646) 542-0564
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Murray Hill
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all

Location

240 East 39th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5300 · Avail. now

$2,929

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 6566 · Avail. now

$3,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 6680 · Avail. now

$3,479

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3855 · Avail. now

$4,762

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 4611 · Avail. now

$5,312

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 2325 · Avail. now

$5,954

2 Bed · 2 Bath

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7200 · Avail. now

$7,970

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Paramount Tower.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
valet service
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
alarm system
bike storage
business center
conference room
doorman
lobby
package receiving
The Paramount Tower sets the standard for luxury living. Its municipal spaces have been carefully designed to meet the needs of each and every tenant. From the quiet high-speed elevators to warmly lit corridors, this is a place you would want to call home. The Paramount Tower includes one, two, and three-bedroom spacious apartments. The pleasures of living here include an attentive staff, a magnificent swim and fitness center, lap pool, saunas, and playroom. The historic Turtle Bay area offers an array of multi-cultural restaurants, shops and open air markets. Our residents can now take advantage of the Citi Bike bike-sharing program with a convenient location less than 1 block away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: 15 lbs
Parking Details: 24 hour garage available.
Storage Details: 2 bikes and 2 pieces of empty Luggage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Paramount Tower have any available units?
Paramount Tower has 10 units available starting at $2,929 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does Paramount Tower have?
Some of Paramount Tower's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Paramount Tower currently offering any rent specials?
Paramount Tower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Paramount Tower pet-friendly?
Yes, Paramount Tower is pet friendly.
Does Paramount Tower offer parking?
Yes, Paramount Tower offers parking.
Does Paramount Tower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Paramount Tower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Paramount Tower have a pool?
Yes, Paramount Tower has a pool.
Does Paramount Tower have accessible units?
Yes, Paramount Tower has accessible units.
Does Paramount Tower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Paramount Tower has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Paramount Tower?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew York 2 Bedroom Apartments
New York Luxury ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Apartments
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity