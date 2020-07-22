Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub extra storage granite counters ice maker Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly sauna valet service accessible elevator garage parking on-site laundry alarm system bike storage business center conference room doorman lobby package receiving

The Paramount Tower sets the standard for luxury living. Its municipal spaces have been carefully designed to meet the needs of each and every tenant. From the quiet high-speed elevators to warmly lit corridors, this is a place you would want to call home. The Paramount Tower includes one, two, and three-bedroom spacious apartments. The pleasures of living here include an attentive staff, a magnificent swim and fitness center, lap pool, saunas, and playroom. The historic Turtle Bay area offers an array of multi-cultural restaurants, shops and open air markets. Our residents can now take advantage of the Citi Bike bike-sharing program with a convenient location less than 1 block away.