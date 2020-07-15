All apartments in New York
Find more places like
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

Murray Hill Marquis Apartments

150 East 34th Street · (917) 905-9473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Limited-Time Offer1 Month Free On select move-in ready apartments. Ask your agent for qualifying details and move in dates.Terms & Conditions apply
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Kips Bay
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

150 East 34th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0401 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 0204 · Avail. now

$2,192

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 488 sqft

Unit 2406 · Avail. now

$2,594

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 0201 · Avail. now

$2,774

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Unit 1201 · Avail. now

$2,971

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Unit 0903 · Avail. now

$3,032

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Murray Hill Marquis Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
lobby
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
game room
pool table
Murray Hill Marquis is the quintessential Manhattan residence where the magic of the city is right outside your front door. The central 34th Street location puts Murray Hill Marquis within walking distance to famous upscale destinations and hidden local treasures.Murray Hill Marquis offers a 24-hour attended lobby and premium amenities including a fitness center with a yoga and training studio, coworking space, and two resident lounges. Newly renovated interiors are designed to make you feel at home. Kitchens have been completely updated featuring chic tile backsplashes, Caesarstone quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $25
Dogs
restrictions: No aggressive breeds allowed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Murray Hill Marquis Apartments have any available units?
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments has 9 units available starting at $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does Murray Hill Marquis Apartments have?
Some of Murray Hill Marquis Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Murray Hill Marquis Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Limited-Time Offer1 Month Free On select move-in ready apartments. Ask your agent for qualifying details and move in dates.Terms & Conditions apply
Is Murray Hill Marquis Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Murray Hill Marquis Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Murray Hill Marquis Apartments offer parking?
No, Murray Hill Marquis Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Murray Hill Marquis Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Murray Hill Marquis Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Murray Hill Marquis Apartments have a pool?
No, Murray Hill Marquis Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Murray Hill Marquis Apartments have accessible units?
No, Murray Hill Marquis Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Murray Hill Marquis Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Murray Hill Marquis Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
The Regent
45 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
The Caldwell
1520 York Ave
New York, NY 10028
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 BedroomsNew York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly PlacesNew York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's KitchenChelseaMidtown EastWashington HeightsHarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic AcademyBarnard College