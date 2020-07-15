Murray Hill Marquis Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman elevator gym lobby package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry game room pool table

Murray Hill Marquis is the quintessential Manhattan residence where the magic of the city is right outside your front door. The central 34th Street location puts Murray Hill Marquis within walking distance to famous upscale destinations and hidden local treasures.Murray Hill Marquis offers a 24-hour attended lobby and premium amenities including a fitness center with a yoga and training studio, coworking space, and two resident lounges. Newly renovated interiors are designed to make you feel at home. Kitchens have been completely updated featuring chic tile backsplashes, Caesarstone quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.