1501 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10021 Upper East Side
Price and availability
VERIFIED 18 HRS AGO
Studio
Unit 07K · Avail. now
$2,700
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath
1 Bedroom
Unit 03C · Avail. now
$3,300
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath
2 Bedrooms
Unit 02B · Avail. now
$4,600
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monterey at Lex.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr concierge
bike storage
community garden
key fob access
lobby
package receiving
smoke-free community
UNBEATABLE LOCATION. SUPERIOR SERVICE.\nCarnegie Hill is a New York neighborhood that has it all. Now, theres a way to live in the heart of it with even more. Learn about the extraordinary amenities Monterey at Lex has to offer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit: 1
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: None
fee: $250
restrictions: 1 dog per unit and nonaggressive breeds only
Cats
restrictions: None
Parking Details: There is an onsite parking garage, that you can rent for additional cost.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Monterey at Lex have any available units?
Monterey at Lex has 3 units available starting at $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does Monterey at Lex have?
Some of Monterey at Lex's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monterey at Lex currently offering any rent specials?
Monterey at Lex is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Monterey at Lex pet-friendly?
Yes, Monterey at Lex is pet friendly.
Does Monterey at Lex offer parking?
Yes, Monterey at Lex offers parking.
Does Monterey at Lex have units with washers and dryers?
No, Monterey at Lex does not offer units with in unit laundry.