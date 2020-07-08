All apartments in New York
Find more places like Monterey at Lex.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
Monterey at Lex
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

Monterey at Lex

1501 Lexington Avenue · (936) 241-9508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1501 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 07K · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 03C · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02B · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monterey at Lex.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr concierge
bike storage
community garden
key fob access
lobby
package receiving
smoke-free community
UNBEATABLE LOCATION. SUPERIOR SERVICE.\nCarnegie Hill is a New York neighborhood that has it all. Now, theres a way to live in the heart of it with even more. Learn about the extraordinary amenities Monterey at Lex has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit: 1
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: None
fee: $250
restrictions: 1 dog per unit and nonaggressive breeds only
Cats
restrictions: None
Parking Details: There is an onsite parking garage, that you can rent for additional cost.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Monterey at Lex have any available units?
Monterey at Lex has 3 units available starting at $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does Monterey at Lex have?
Some of Monterey at Lex's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monterey at Lex currently offering any rent specials?
Monterey at Lex is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Monterey at Lex pet-friendly?
Yes, Monterey at Lex is pet friendly.
Does Monterey at Lex offer parking?
Yes, Monterey at Lex offers parking.
Does Monterey at Lex have units with washers and dryers?
No, Monterey at Lex does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Monterey at Lex have a pool?
No, Monterey at Lex does not have a pool.
Does Monterey at Lex have accessible units?
Yes, Monterey at Lex has accessible units.
Does Monterey at Lex have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Monterey at Lex has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Monterey at Lex?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity