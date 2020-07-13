London Terrace Gardens

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 per apartment) $100 per applicant for tenants. $35 per occupant applicants
Deposit: One month security
Additional: Up to the tenant
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
limit: 1
restrictions: 25 lbs or less, no aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Quick Park 212-352-0514.
Storage Details: $80 per month per storage locker