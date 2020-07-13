All apartments in New York
London Terrace Gardens
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

London Terrace Gardens

Open Now until 6pm
435 West 23rd Street · (938) 238-3350
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

435 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Studio

Unit 7D · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 4FF · Avail. now

$3,975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 3E · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8F9F · Avail. now

$7,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from London Terrace Gardens.

Amenities

24hr laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
coffee bar
courtyard
doorman
internet access
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
valet service
London Terrace Gardens is a classic pre-war building reimagined for modern life. From building-wide high-speed Internet access to a peaceful courtyard garden, residents enjoy the conveniences offered at London Terrace.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 per apartment) $100 per applicant for tenants. $35 per occupant applicants
Deposit: One month security
Additional: Up to the tenant
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
limit: 1
restrictions: 25 lbs or less, no aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Quick Park 212-352-0514.
Storage Details: $80 per month per storage locker

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does London Terrace Gardens have any available units?
London Terrace Gardens has 4 units available starting at $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does London Terrace Gardens have?
Some of London Terrace Gardens's amenities include 24hr laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is London Terrace Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
London Terrace Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is London Terrace Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, London Terrace Gardens is pet friendly.
Does London Terrace Gardens offer parking?
Yes, London Terrace Gardens offers parking.
Does London Terrace Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, London Terrace Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does London Terrace Gardens have a pool?
No, London Terrace Gardens does not have a pool.
Does London Terrace Gardens have accessible units?
No, London Terrace Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does London Terrace Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, London Terrace Gardens has units with dishwashers.
