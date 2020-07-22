All apartments in New York
Find more places like Liberty Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
Liberty Plaza
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:18 AM

Liberty Plaza

10 Liberty St · (201) 389-5440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Financial District
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all

Location

10 Liberty St, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7776 · Avail. now

$3,408

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 4074 · Avail. now

$3,471

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 7242 · Avail. now

$3,539

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9105 · Avail. now

$5,132

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 6536 · Avail. now

$5,261

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Liberty Plaza.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
garage
internet access
lobby
sauna
valet service
cats allowed
accessible
parking
alarm system
bike storage
conference room
guest parking
package receiving
Built in the financial district, Liberty Plaza is a home that inspires tenants' affection. What sets it apart is that it was originally designed as luxury apartment building and is not a building that was converted for residential use. That means the one, two, and three-bedroom homes are well-thought out. Built from the ground up, they accommodate a comfortable, sophisticated lifestyle for individuals and families. Plaza homes offer flowing layouts, large, comfortable rooms with high ceilings, natural light, and closet space. Tenants make great use of the fitness center, saunas, and other amenities. The block's natural boundaries of Wall Street, Broadway, and the East River create a unique sense of neighborhood in the FiDi area. Our residents can now take advantage of the Citi Bike bike-sharing program with a convenient location less than 1 block away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Deposit: 1 month security deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
restrictions: 15 lbs or less
Parking Details: 24 hour garage available.
Storage Details: 2 bikes and 2 pieces of empty luggage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Liberty Plaza have any available units?
Liberty Plaza has 7 units available starting at $3,408 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does Liberty Plaza have?
Some of Liberty Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Liberty Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Liberty Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Liberty Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, Liberty Plaza is pet friendly.
Does Liberty Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Liberty Plaza offers parking.
Does Liberty Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Liberty Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Liberty Plaza have a pool?
Yes, Liberty Plaza has a pool.
Does Liberty Plaza have accessible units?
Yes, Liberty Plaza has accessible units.
Does Liberty Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Liberty Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Liberty Plaza?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

15 East 36
15 East 36th Street
New York, NY 10016
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
The Cambridge
500 East 85th Street
New York, NY 10028
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew York 2 Bedroom Apartments
New York Luxury ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Apartments
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity