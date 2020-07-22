Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse doorman elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry pool garage internet access lobby sauna valet service cats allowed accessible parking alarm system bike storage conference room guest parking package receiving

Built in the financial district, Liberty Plaza is a home that inspires tenants' affection. What sets it apart is that it was originally designed as luxury apartment building and is not a building that was converted for residential use. That means the one, two, and three-bedroom homes are well-thought out. Built from the ground up, they accommodate a comfortable, sophisticated lifestyle for individuals and families. Plaza homes offer flowing layouts, large, comfortable rooms with high ceilings, natural light, and closet space. Tenants make great use of the fitness center, saunas, and other amenities. The block's natural boundaries of Wall Street, Broadway, and the East River create a unique sense of neighborhood in the FiDi area. Our residents can now take advantage of the Citi Bike bike-sharing program with a convenient location less than 1 block away.