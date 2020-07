Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave refrigerator hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard doorman elevator on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage lobby package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed

Located on Columbus Avenue at 90th Street, the James Marquis offers luxury apartment living in the heart of the Upper West Side. Apartment homes come in spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts and feature contemporary finishes, generous closet space and breathtaking views. The amenities at James Marquis include a 24-hour attended lobby, onsite garage and a central laundry room. The landscaped courtyard with a BBQ area offers a peaceful escape from the busy city, as well as a community space where fellow residents can mingle with each other.