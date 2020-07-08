Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 per leaseholder applicant, $50 for occupant application
Deposit: Security deposit is 1 month gross rent
Move-in Fees: $750 annually for amenity package (contact building for details)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
restrictions: 50 lbs weight limit for dogs, aggressive breed restrictions (Contact building for details)
Parking Details: On site garage ran by 3rd party. Rates may vary and prospects need to contact garage directly for details.
Storage Details: Resident storage available for $100 or $200 monthly, depending on size of unit