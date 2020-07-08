All apartments in New York
House 39
House 39

225 East 39th Street · (951) 425-4090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

225 East 39th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Studio

Unit 08J · Avail. now

$3,535

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 25M · Avail. now

$3,589

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 23B · Avail. now

$3,634

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 07E · Avail. now

$4,611

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 33G · Avail. now

$4,701

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 27H · Avail. now

$4,710

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09A · Avail. now

$4,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 33C · Avail. now

$5,567

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 24E · Avail. now

$6,385

2 Bed · 2 Bath

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 35D · Avail. now

$9,257

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from House 39.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
doorman
e-payments
fire pit
game room
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
playground
pool table
sauna
shuffle board
smoke-free community
valet service
yoga
AN ULTRA-CONVENIENT LOCATION, SLEEK MODERN ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN, HIGH LEVEL OF SERVICE, RESORT-STYLE AMENITIES, AND STUNNING VIEWS MAKE HOUSE39 A RENTAL RESIDENCE AHEAD OF THE CURVE

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 per leaseholder applicant, $50 for occupant application
Deposit: Security deposit is 1 month gross rent
Move-in Fees: $750 annually for amenity package (contact building for details)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
restrictions: 50 lbs weight limit for dogs, aggressive breed restrictions (Contact building for details)
Parking Details: On site garage ran by 3rd party. Rates may vary and prospects need to contact garage directly for details.
Storage Details: Resident storage available for $100 or $200 monthly, depending on size of unit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does House 39 have any available units?
House 39 has 15 units available starting at $3,535 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does House 39 have?
Some of House 39's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is House 39 currently offering any rent specials?
House 39 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is House 39 pet-friendly?
Yes, House 39 is pet friendly.
Does House 39 offer parking?
Yes, House 39 offers parking.
Does House 39 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, House 39 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does House 39 have a pool?
Yes, House 39 has a pool.
Does House 39 have accessible units?
Yes, House 39 has accessible units.
Does House 39 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, House 39 has units with dishwashers.
